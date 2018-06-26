Morgan Wallen Notches First No. 1 With "Up Down"

Morgan Wallen has notched his first-ever No. 1 single with "Up Down." The rising country singer's smash hit features multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line.

The track is included on Wallen's debut album, If I Know Me, which was released on April 27. It was co-written by Michael Hardy, Brad Clawson, and CJ Solar.

"Thank you Country Radio for believing in me and thank you fans for requesting and for making this possible!! And always a huge shoutout to my team and to my brothers @FLAGALine!!! Been an underdog my whole life, it's a blessing to be here," Wallen shared to Twitter.

Since the release of "Up Down," Wallen gave the song its television debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was named Breakthrough Artist-Writer of the Year at the 2018 MusicRow Awards.

We're talkin' Tennessee with the "Up Down" singer to discuss the inspiration behind his new tunes and more. Watch our exclusive interview below.

Morgan Wallen is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Luke Bryan's 2018 What Makes You Country Tour XL alongside Sam Hunt.