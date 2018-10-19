Mitchell Tenpenny Shares "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Cover

Mitchell Tenpenny is bringing fans some holiday cheer today (October 19). The rising country star has released a new rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Tenpenny of course gifted fans with a memorable cover of the classic tune with a side of country. It is the first Christmas song to come from the powerhouse vocalist since signing with Sony Music Nashville.

We can assure you that the 29-year-old's cover of his favorite Christmas song will leave you wanting more. Tenpenny also recently announced that he will drop his debut album, Telling All My Secrets, December 14 which features his Gold-certified single, “Drunk Me.”

Mitchell Tenpenny will hit the road as a supporting act on Old Dominion's 'Make It Sweet Tour' in 2019.