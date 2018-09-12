Miranda Lambert Unveils New Clothing & Boot Line

Miranda Lambert has partnered with Boot Barn to launch a new clothing and boot collection with Idyllwind. The country superstar's new fashion line includes apparel, accessories, and cowboy boots which all reflect her personal style.

The "Keeper of the Flame" singer's Idyllwind collection is now available at all Boot Barn locations nationwide and select websites. While Lambert's new brand was inspired by a mix of vintage and modern looks, she wants her fans to feel comfortable in their own skin while wearing these items.

“Idyllwind is a true expression of my style, created for the everyday girl who is also a badass. A brand based on being who you are and being comfortable in your skin and celebrating yourself whatever your size or age. Created around comfortable, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots that I call my trusties," said Lambert. "I am very excited to work with the Boot Barn team and continue our amazing journey to building this brand together.”

Click here to purchase Miranda Lambert's Idyllwind collection.