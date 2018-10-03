Maren Morris to Pay Tribute to Aretha Franklin at 2018 'CMT Artists of the Year'

Maren Morris is set to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin during the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year concert. The country singer will be joined by Brandi Carlile on stage to perform live from Nashville later this month.

"Cat's outta the bag! I'm so incredibly honored to tribute the late Aretha Franklin with @brandicarlile at Artist of the Year. Don't miss it," Morris shared to Twitter.

The 28-year-old previously honored the Queen of Soul during her Las Vegas tour stop while performing "Natural Woman" for her fans. Franklin passed away on August 16 at the age of 76 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Morris joins CMT's all-female lineup of honorees this year including Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Scott, Kimberly Schlapman, and Carrie Underwood. The 90-minute special will celebrate their achievements and contributions in music.

CMT's #CMTAOTY concert special will air live from Nashville on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET.