Luke Bryan Dishes on Family Barn, Marriage, and More on 'Pickler & Ben'

Luke Bryan's favorite part of being a judge on American Idol is the kids. The country superstar made an appearance on Pickler & Ben earlier this month to discuss his journey on the show, family, and much more.

Bryan is set to return alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for season two of the singing competition reboot in March of 2019. The 42-year-old opens up in the clip above about the contestants and their audition songs which could lead them to receiving the golden ticket to Hollywood.

"What I've noticed most of all is they're not auditioning with my songs," Bryan joked.

Aside from his musical journey, Bryan also dishes on his marriage of eleven years to Caroline Boyer. We hear all about the stages of their relationship from dating in college to what their current situation is today.

Bryan admits that Caroline has turned their Nashville farm into a zoo after he gifted her two kangaroos last year for Christmas. With their new addition, it has allowed them to create Brett's Barn which stems from The Brett Boyer Foundation to honor their late niece, Brett Boyer.

The "What Makes You Country" singer also recently invited three boys from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to visit the farm as well. Bryan has officially pulled out all the stops in 2018 between touring, family life, and more with his forever generous heart.