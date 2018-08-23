Loretta Lynn's 'Wouldn't It Be Great' Album Is Coming

Loretta Lynn will officially release her Wouldn't It Be Great album on September 28. The music icon will debut new tracks as well as unveil updated renditions of her classic hits.

The thirteen song collection was written entirely by the 86-year-old herself. Lynn had suffered a stroke prior to the original release date in 2017 which caused a 13 month delay on the highly-anticipated project.

“My new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release. “I’m feelin’ good and look forward to it comin’ out,” Lynn shared to Twitter.

To pre-order Lotetta Lynn's Wouldn't It Be Great, click here.

Wouldn’t It Be Great Track List:

1. Wouldn't’ It Be Great

2. Ruby’s Stool

3. I’m Dying for Someone to Live For

4. Another Bridge to Burn

5. Ain’t No Time to Go

6. God Makes No Mistakes

7. These Ole Blues

8. My Angel Mother

9. Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin

10. The Big Man

11. Lulie Vars

12. Darkest Days

13. Coal Miner’s Daughter