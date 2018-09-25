Loretta Lynn to Receive 'Artist of a Lifetime Award'

Loretta Lynn will receive the 'Artist of a Lifetime' Award during the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. It was announced today (September 25) that the country legend will be presented with the honor by Sissy Spacek.

"I'm always so proud when I receive any awards for my music, but when I heard it was this year's 'Artist of a Lifetime' award it made me really happy," Lynn told CMT.

Lynn follows previous recipients including Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, and Shania Twain. The 86-year-old is preparing for the release of her forty-first album, Wouldn't It Be Great, on Friday.

In addition, honorees Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Hillary Scott, Kimberly Schlapman, and Carrie Underwood will all be in attendance as well. The televised CMT celebration will feature an all-female lineup with special guests and performances to be announced at a later date.

CMT's #CMTAOTY concert special will air live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET.