LISTEN: Luke Combs Delivers New Track, "Beautiful Crazy"

It's a "Beautiful Crazy" thing because Luke Combs released a new track today (May 4).

The country star's latest will be featured on his upcoming deluxe album, This One's For You Too. Combs' new project will consist of five brand new tracks including "Beautiful Crazy."

Combs will deliver the deluxe edition on June 1 which follows the release of his No. 1 debut record, This One's For You. He had first posted the song two years ago and realized he had something special due to the endless support from his fans.

"Beautiful, crazy / she can't help but amaze me / the way that she dances / ain't afraid to take chances / wears her heart on her sleeve / yeah, she's crazy, but her crazy's beautiful to me."

Luke Combs will join Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon tour as a supporting act this summer.