LISTEN: Eric Church Credits His Mom for Musical Chops and Career

Eric Church wouldn't be where he is today without a special woman in his life. The Chief is reflecting on his career and the man he has become all because of his Mother.

In honor of Mother's Day May 13, the country superstar wants his fans to know that his Mom's life motto and positivity has truly impressed him throughout the years.

"I owe my musical chops to her. And she still sings some. So, career-wise, I owe her everything. And just in life-wise she’s given me a lot of the qualities that it has taken for me to get me where I am. Not only as a musician, but as a man,” Church said.

Without Rita Church, we wouldn't have the Chief. The "Round Here Buzz" singer revealed that his Mother "is by far the toughest person" he's ever met.