LISTEN: Dierks Bentley Unveils "Burning Man" Featuring Brothers Osborne

Dierks Bentley has unveiled another new track ahead of his upcoming album, The Mountain. "Burning Man" is the country superstar's latest song to be released and it features Brothers Osborne.

Once the 42-year-old heard the track, he immediately connected with the lyrics. “I’ve never heard a song communicated like this in country music before. I love Brothers Osborne both as musicians and people and I knew they would connect to the song like I did," Bentley told People.

According to People, the "Burning Man" music video shares the inspiring story of a Bentley fan who suffered a heart attack at the age of 25.

"Burning Man" follows the release of the record's lead single, "Woman, Amen." The singer-songwriter's The Mountain drops June 8.

Dierks Bentley is currently out on the road for his 2018 Mountain High Tour with special guests Brothers Osborne and LANCO.