Lindsay Ell to Release 'The Continuum Project'

Lindsay Ell will unveil her version of John Mayer's Continuum album on May 25. The country singer co-produced and engineered The Continuum Project while recording the twelve tracks.

The idea came about when Ell's producer, Kristian Bush (Sugarland), asked her to reimagine her all-time favorite desert island record.

While putting the pieces together for The Continuum Project, the "Criminal" singer brought a new vision upon herself. This garnered Ell a No. 1 debut album and a Top 20 hit at country radio.

Ell explains, “Recording Continuum was the thing that started it all. Kristian taught me some of the most valuable lessons as my producer from this ‘homework’ assignment. He gave me three rules: I needed to play all the instruments myself, I needed to record it alone in my studio, and I had two weeks. Through it all, I remembered all the things I first loved about making music. I can’t wait for my fans to hear the music that helped shaped ‘Criminal’ and The Project!”

Lindsay Ell will join Sugarland's Still the Same Tour in July as a supporting act as well as Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour this fall.