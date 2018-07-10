Lauren Alaina Delivers "Three" Performance Video

Lauren Alaina has delivered a simply beautiful performance of her track, "Three," for her fans. It is featured on her sophomore record, Road Less Traveled, and will be released has her next single.

"Three" follows the release of the country star's previous singles including "Next Boyfriend," "Road Less Traveled," and "Doin' Fine." Alaina's powerful new song is as personal as it gets for the 23-year-old.

"a lot of miles, a lot of tears / you've given me my best years / there's so much I had to miss out on / six years of missing home / but I'd spend fifty more gone for three minutes on the radio"

The singer-songwriter co-wrote the country ballad alongside Seth Ennis and Jordan Reynolds. Alaina revealed to CMT that "Three" is "a song I wrote about the last six years of trying to get on the radio."

Lauren Alaina is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Jason Aldean's 2018 High Noon Neon Tour.

Watch Lauren Alaina's "Three" performance video below.