Kenny Chesney Visits "Better Boat" With New Track

Kenny Chesney has released a fourth track from his upcoming album, Songs For The Saints. This time, the country star is taking No Shoes Nation for a ride on a "Better Boat."

The newly released song voiced by Chesney along with Mindy Smith was co-written by Travis Meadows and Liz Rose. When he had heard the song for the first time, he knew right away that Smith's angelic voice needed to be heard.

“Of all the songs on there, ‘Better Boat,’ I think really captures the emotion of that moment – and the months following,” Chesney said. “There’s an acceptance it takes to face those challenges and that uncertainty… the lyric has that line, ‘I ride the waves I can’t control…’ And that’s exactly how this was, and in some ways, still is.”

"Better Boat" follows the release of the lead single, "Get Along," "Pirate Song," and the title track, "Songs For The Saints." Chesney's new record drops July 27 and it will include eleven new country tunes.

Proceeds from Songs For The Saints will benefit the Virgin Islands which was the inspiration behind the singer-songwriter's latest project. Kenny Chesney is currently out on the road for his 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour with special guests Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion.