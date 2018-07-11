Keith Urban Shares Acoustic Performance of "Coming Home"

We can't seem to get enough of Keith Urban's latest single, "Coming Home," and now we have an acoustic performance from the country superstar. The original track features pop singer Julia Michaels and is featured on his Graffiti U album.

Urban's new video shows the 50-year-old and his guitar jamming out in the studio. He also took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month to perform the song as well.

"Coming Home" follows his previous singles "Female" and "Parallel Line." Keith Urban is currently out on the road for his Graffiti U World Tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

"I gotta get back now to the ones that love me / wrap myself around you, never let you go / there's nothin' in the world that feels coming home"

