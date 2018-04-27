Keith Urban Releases Tenth Studio Album, 'Graffiti U'

Keith Urban released his tenth studio album, Graffiti U, today (April 27).

The country superstar's brand new record consists of a 13-song collection which includes the powerful lead single, "Female." Urban's Graffiti U features collaborations with Julia Michaels, Lindsay Ell, Shy Carter, and Kassi Ashton bringing fans a new look into his energy-driven free spirit.

“There were no parameters or preconceived ideas,” says Keith. “I began this process with a completely blank canvas. Every initial spark is organic and then expanded upon, like the art of graffiti, so the name really fit the music," Urban shared.

For Urban, Graffiti U is all about the natural progression since the release of his previous record, Ripcord. With his co-producer being a writer on the album, it has opened up his sound and the over all feel for these new tunes.

Keith Urban's Graffiti U World Tour kicks off in June with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Graffiti U Track List:

1. "Coming Home" Feat. Julia Michaels

2. "Never Comin Down"

3. "Same Heart"

4. "My Wave" Feat. Shy Carter

5. "Parallel Line"

6. "Drop Top" Feat. Kassi Ashton

7. "Way Too Long"

8. "Horses" Feat. Lindsay Ell

9. "Gemini

10. "Texas Time"

11. "Love The Way It Hurts (So Good)"

12. "Female"

13. "Steal My Thunder"