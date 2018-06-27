Keith Urban Performs "Coming Home" on 'The Tonight Show'

Keith Urban hit the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon June 26 to perform "Coming Home." The country superstar's latest single is included on his brand new album, Graffiti U.

The original recording of Urban's track features pop singer, Julia Michaels. The pair previously performed "Coming Home" together during the 2018 ACM Awards.

"Coming Home" follows the lead single, "Female," and Graffiti U hit, "Parallel Line." While the song pays homage to Merle Haggard, it was co-written by Urban, Michaels, J.R. Rotem, and Nicole Galyon.

Keith Urban is currently out on the road for his 2018 Graffiti U World Tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.