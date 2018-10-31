Kacey Musgraves Plays with Puppies and Opens up on "High Horse"

Kacey Musgraves is one of the biggest female stars in country and definitely one of the more honest of the genre. The singer-songwriter recently got to play in a room filled with puppies and spilled the tea on just about everything.

Related: Kacey Musgraves & Harry Styles Cover Shania Twain's "You're Still The One"

Musgraves covers an array of topics including her favorite karaoke song, to meeting Adele, and so much more. Most importantly, she discusses her popular Golden Hour single, "High Horse."

The 30-year-old let us all know that we will probably never find out who the track is about, however, she confirmed it details multiple people. When it comes to country music, Musgraves hopes in the future for more artists to come from all walks of life.

"Hopefully over time that will open, and if not, people will turn elsewhere to find music that inspires them," Musgraves told Buzzfeed.

Musgraves also revealed her favorite Britney Spears song, her thoughts on A Star Is Born, and much more. You can catch the dazzling cowgirl performing live from Nashville during the 2018 CMA Awards November 14.