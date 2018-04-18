Jordan Davis' Earns First No. 1 Hit with "Singles You Up"

Jordan Davis' has earned his very first No. 1 hit with his debut single, "Singles You Up."

The track is featured on the country singer's Home State album which was released last month. It marks the highest-selling debut record for a solo country artist this year.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m so grateful to the fans, country radio and everyone who helped make ‘Singles You Up’ the number one song in the country,” says Jordan. “Thank you for making this past year the best year of my life.”

Davis recently wrapped up his White Wine and Whiskey Tour and will hit the road as a supporting act on Jake Owen's Life's Whatcha Make It Tour this summer.

Watch Jordan Davis' "Singles You Up" music video below.