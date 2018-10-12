Jimmie Allen Takes Us to 'Mercury Lane' With Debut Album

Jimmie Allen released his highly-anticipated debut album, Mercury Lane, today (October 12). The 15 track collection was named after the street the singer-songwriter grew up on in Delaware prior to moving to Nashville.

Related: Jimmie Allen Delivers "Best Shot" Music Video

The 33-year-old's Mercury Lane features his Top 10 hit, "Best Shot," and follows his 2017 self-titled EP. Allen is one of the most notable newcomers of the genre bringing fans some memorable country tunes.

“Life on Mercury Lane shaped me into the dreamer, the believer of love, the hard worker and chance taker that I am today and I credit those values and ideals that were instilled in me by my family and life in Milton, for helping me make this dream come true,” said Allen.

My debut album #MercuryLane is now available!!!! So thankful for my entire team that helped me tell my story. From the writers to my producers to the musicians. This is a dream come true. ----⚡️ You can get it here: https://t.co/cwSSih6ZNE pic.twitter.com/nZKEOTsaJ0 — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) October 12, 2018

Jimmie Allen will hit the road this fall as a supporting act on Scotty McCreery's 2018 Seasons Change Tour.

Mercury Lane Track List:

1. American Heartbreaker

2. Make Me Want To

3. Deserve to Be

4. How to Be Single

5. Wait for It

6. High Life

7. 21

8. Underdogs

9. Like You Do

10. Back of Your Mind

11. Boy Gets a Truck

12. County Lines

13. Best Shot

14. Warrior

15. All Tractors Ain’t Green