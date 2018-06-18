Jason Aldean Shares "Drowns The Whiskey" Music Video Feat. Miranda Lambert

Jason Aldean has released the official music video for "Drowns The Whiskey" featuring Miranda Lambert. The song is the country superstar's latest single and is featured on his Rearview Town album.

Since making the announcement of the new single in early May, Aldean has performed "Drowns The Whiskey" solo on both The Voice finale and during the 2018 CMT Awards.

The video was filmed at a dive bar called Springwater in Nashville which is the same spot he shot his new album cover. Whether or not Aldean and Lambert had one or one too many, the pairs vocals display a perfect sound for the track.

Aldean revealed to Rolling Stone Country that he "wanted it to be apparent that she was was on the song." The track was co-written by Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, and Josh Thompson.

Jason Aldean is currently out on the road for his High Noon Neon Tour and Miranda Lambert kicks off her 2018 Bandwagon Tour in July.

Watch Jason Aldean's "Drowns The Whiskey" video below.