Jana Kramer Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Jana Kramer is pregnant with baby No. 2!

The country singer and actress shared the news via social media earlier today (June 25). Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin will welcome their second child together in November.

The gender has yet to be revealed, however, the "rainbow baby" will join the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Jolie.

"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4," exclaimed Kramer.

According to People, the "Dammit" singer has lived through "a total of five losses, including three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and renewed their vows in Hawaii on December 2. They had filed for separation after it was reported the former NFL player was unfaithful and had entered rehab.

Congratulations, Jana!