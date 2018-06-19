Garth Brooks Announces New Single, "All Day Long"

Garth Brooks has shared the first track from his upcoming album and you'll be listening to it "All Day Long." The country superstar made the announcement during an 'Inside Studio G' Facebook segment earlier today.

According to Billboard, the music legend's next project will be released sometime next year. Brooks' previous single, "Ask Me How I Know," earned him his first No. 1 hit in ten years.

Brooks will be celebrating the release of his new single to country radio "All Day Long" while sitting around the camp fire with his fellow songwriters. Throughout the video below, the team shares the story behind the track and how it was written.

The 56-year-old revealed that "All Day Long" will give you an uptempo honky-tonk feel that is perfect for country radio, especially during the summer months. Brooks also hinted at a new tour while stating that he will share the news with fans on July 9.

Click here for to pre-order Garth Brooks' new album.