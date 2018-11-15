GALLERY: Country Stars of the 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet
Check out all of the best looks from Country Music's Biggest Night below!
The 2018 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14th hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. Country Music's Biggest Night brought us a star-studded lineup of performers as well as some true Music City fashion.
We caught some of your favorite country stars walking the red carpet prior to the show. Below, check out just a few of our favorite looks from the #CMAawards including Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, and many more.
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Kacey Musgraves
Thomas Rhett
Lady Antebellum
Dierks Bentley
Maren Morris
Sugarland
Brothers Osborne