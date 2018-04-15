GALLERY: Country Stars of the 2018 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Tonight, tons of your favorite stars attended the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The emotional night marked the genre's return to Vegas, and before the incredible performances it was all smiles on the event's red carpet.

Below, check out all of the looks of Country Music's Party of the Year.

Luke Bryan

Dustin Lynch

Midland

Dan + Shay

Danielle Bradbery

Jake Owen

Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

Cole Swindell

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Brothers Osborne

Maren Morris

LoCash

Chase Rice

Cassadee Pope

Chris Young

Lindsay Ell

High Valley

Jordan Davis

Maddie & Tae

Scotty McCreery

Russell Dickerson

Granger Smith

Carly Pearce

Justin Moore

Brantley Gilbert

RaeLynn

Cam

Jerrod Niemann

All images sourced from USA Today.