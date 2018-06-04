Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency

Florida Georgia Line will "Cruise" their way west for a Las Vegas residency later this year. The country duo will perform Dec. 1, 5, 7, 8, and 11, live from the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced the news earlier today (June 4). Florida Georgia Line will also have Mason Ramsey joining them for the five-night only trek as their supporting act.

"From writing on the back of tailgates to selling out our first stadium tour last summer, and now bringing good music and good vibes to the Strip, BK and I just feel so blessed," Hubbard told E! News.

Florida Georgia Line has collaborated with Luke Bryan, Nelly, Ziggy Marley, The Chainsmokers, Backstreet Boys, Hailee Steinfeld, Bebe Rexha, and more. With all of their crossover hits released throughout the years, you never know who could surprise the crowd in Sin City.

Florida Georgia Line is nominated for both Video of the Year and Duo Video of the Year at the 2018 CMT Awards. The ceremony will air live from Nashville June 6, hosted by Little Big Town.