EXCLUSIVE: Randy Houser Shares Details on New Music & More with Dierks Bentley

Randy Houser has been exploring much more than just the backstage of a concert venue lately.

The country singer sat down with Dierks Bentley ahead of the ACM Awards earlier this month to discuss his recent trip to Australia and more. Most importantly, Houser revealed that he's been spending a lot of time in the studio working on his forthcoming album.

Our host even recalls a song titled "High Time Again" which Houser performed in Oregon when he last opened for Bentley. We also received confirmation that the slow jam will most definitely be featured on his next record.

"Since we toured together, that's pretty much what I've been doing," Houser shared.

Randy Houser's upcoming album will follow his 2016 record, Fired Up, which includes his No, 1 single, "We Went." The singer-songwriter was also featured on Jessie James Decker's 2017 release of "Almost Over You."