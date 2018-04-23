EXCLUSIVE: Kip Moore Prepares Runaway June for Surf Lessons

If you're a fan of Kip Moore, you know that if there's one thing he loves more than music, it's surfing. The country star sat down with Runaway June earlier this month in Las Vegas to prepare the trio for lessons.

The "Last Shot" singer is quite certain he is more than qualified to be Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne's new coach. However, which member of the country trio would learn the quickest?

Due to her athletic background and previous workout together, Moore thinks Wayne would be a pro in no time. He also revealed his predictions of how the other ladies would perform out on the water as well.

Kip Moore is currently out on the road for his Plead The Fifth Tour with special guest Drake White.