EXCLUSIVE: Kane Brown Reveals Why His Sophomore Album Is a Country 'Experiment'

Kane Brown released quite the Experiment for the country genre on November 9. The singer-songwriter's twelve track collection is the first country male sophomore album to debut at No. 1 since 1994.

Related: Kane Brown Honors U.S. Military With "Homesick" Video

With the 24-year-old being a co-write on eleven of the new songs, he covers everything from his love life to real-life situations that are not always necessarily addressed. Each track featured on Brown's Experiment "stands out in their own unique way."

"We were really just experimenting with a bunch of different instruments," Brown said.

Brown revealed in our exclusive interview that he brought 90s country into today's world which fans will hear immediately. Experiment features his most recent hits including "Lose It," "Homesick," and "Good As You."

Kane Brown will hit the road in 2019 for his 'Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates.