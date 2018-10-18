EXCLUSIVE: Jimmie Allen Unveils Layers of Life With 'Mercury Lane' Album
Plus, the rising country star celebrates many career firsts!
Jimmie Allen has unveiled many layers of his personal life with his debut album, Mercury Lane. The rising country star released a 15-track collection to his fans on October 12.
The singer-songwriter grew up in Delaware with his parents whom both shared a love for country and Christian music. Allen opened up in our exclusive interview on why he chose to move to Nashville and pursue a career in music and more.
"Over the years I fell in love with the stories in country music," Allen said
The 33-year-old's Mercury Lane album includes his debut single and Top 10 hit, "Best Shot." Allen has delivered a mix of feel-good country tunes and even a few that will also make you sit back and think.
Jimmie Allen will hit the road this fall as a supporting act on Scotty McCreery's 2018 Seasons Change Tour.