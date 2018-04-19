Eric Church to Deliver '61 Days In Church' Covers Album

Eric Church recorded an epic project during his 2017 Holdin' My Own Tour. Now, the country superstar is delivering a 61 Days In Church covers album set to drop on Record Store Day.

The Record Store Day exclusive available on April 21, will feature eight of the best covers performed live by the Chief. Each cover was recorded in a different city throughout Church’s 61-date tour.

The album features music by Soundgarden, Billy Joel, Little Feat, Bob Seger, and more. Participating record stores will have 2,500 total exclusive copies available to fans.

61 Days In Church (Covers) Track List:

1. "Better Man"

2. "Turn The Page"

3. "Dixie Chicken"

4. "Six Days On The Road"

5. "Rusty Cage"

6. "Allentown"

7. "Midnight Rider"

8. "American Woman"