Dan + Shay's Next Single Will Leave You "Speechless"

Dan + Shay's next single will leave you absolutely "Speechless." The track is featured on the country duo's brand new self-titled record which was released just last month.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's "Speechless" follows their lead single and No. 1 hit, "Tequila." The singer-songwriter's have been receiving rave reviews since their album dropped on June 22 and their new single will only make it that much better.

“Speechless is definitely inspired by our wives,” says Mooney. “It’s very cool to release songs that are not only stories of our lives but also very personal experiences. Seeing our wives for the first time in their wedding dresses was absolutely an unforgettable and we talked about that while writing the song and bringing that moment to life in this song.”

Dan + Shay is currently a supporting act on the Rascal Flatts' 2018 Back To Us Tour and will join the fall leg of Chris Young's 'Losing Sleep Tour' in October.

Watch Dan + Shay's "Speechless" music video below.