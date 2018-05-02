Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline Unveil New EP & Music Video

We are Movin' On to critically-acclaimed duo Muscadine Bloodline. The rising country act released their brand new five-track EP on April 27.

All of the new music unveiled by the country duo was co-written by band members Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster. The guys were discovered shortly after relocating to Nashville from their home state of Alabama.

Muscadine Bloodline have also shared a music video for their song, "Can't Tell You No." Stanton and Muncaster both styled black tuxedos while performing the romantic, yet soulful anthem at a school dance.

“We wanted to just take everything from this EP and have a bunch of different sounds,” Stanton shared to Rolling Stone Country.

Muscadine Bloodline will be on tour throughout the summer and will open select shows for Cody Johnson, Craig Morgan, and more.

Movin' On Track List:

1. "Gravel"

2. "You On Me"

3. "Can't Tell You No"

4. "Put Me On A Pond"

5. "Movin' On"