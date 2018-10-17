Cole Swindell Is Now Selling Moonshine

Cole Swindell has released his very own Peppermint Moonshine through Sugarlands Distilling. The country star is ready to sip up with his fans while they quite literally get their shine on.

The "Break Up In The End" singer's new collaboration with the Tennessee based company follows the release of his third studio album, All Of It. Swindell's peppermint-flavored moonshine is now on sale for $24.99 per jar in select stores and online.

The singer-songwriter even shared several recipes to consider when drinking his very own signature craft including Southern Mint Tea, Peppermint Peach Tea, and more. Perhaps Swindell should bring a case or two out on the road wih him for his 2018 Reason To Drink...Another Tour.

Click here to purchase Cole Swindell's Peppermint Moonshine.