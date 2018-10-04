Charlie Daniels Announces New Album, 'Beau Weevils'

Charlie Daniels is preparing for the release of a brand new album titled Beau Weevils -- Songs in the Key of E. The Country Music Hall of Famer's new collection will feature 10 new tracks.

Daniels worked with producer James Stroud on his upcoming project which is due out October 26. The 81-year-old co-wrote each of the new tunes while describing them as "Downhome, Swampy Rock meets Funk with a little taste of 'Delta' type of style."

"The whole thing started one day when I, as I often do, was fooling around with my guitar and came up with the opening riff on a song that eventually turned out to be 'Mudcat,'" Daniels shared to his website. "That song set the style for the rest of the songs I would write, that all lent themselves to being played in the key of E, hence the title."

Click here for more details and to pre-order Charlie Daniels' Beau Weevils -- Songs in the Key of E.

Beau Weevils Track List:

1. Geechi Geechi Ya Ya Blues

2. Bad Blood

3. Mexico Again

4. Louisiana Blues

5. Oh, Juanita

6. Smokey's Got Your Number

7. Mudcat

8. Everybody's Gotta Go Sometime

9. We'll All Have Some

10. How We Roll