Carrie Underwood Unveils 'Cry Pretty' Track List

Carrie Underwood has unveiled the track list for her highly-anticipated album, Cry Pretty. The country superstar's new project will consist of 13 songs and is set to be released on September 14.

Underwood's lead single, "Cry Pretty," as well as her latest collaboration, "The Champion," featuring Ludacris, will be included on the album. The 35-year-old recently opened up to Redbook Magazine saying this body of work is "much more me."

Can’t wait to share these songs with you on September 14th!!! #CryPretty -- pic.twitter.com/tOgkYacPTS — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 20, 2018

Underwood has also delivered the music video for her title-track, "Cry Pretty," as well. The Cry Pretty collection is the first of new music from the powerhouse vocalist since her 2015 Storyteller album.

The singer-songwriter will return to host the 2018 CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley Wednesday, November 14. Carrie Underwood will also hit the road next year for her 2019 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360' with special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Cry Pretty Track List:

1. Cry Pretty

2. Ghosts on the Stereo

3. Low

4. Backsliding

5. Southbound

6. That Song That We Used To Make Love To

7. Drinking Alone

8. The Bullet

9. Spinning Bottles

10. Love Wins

11. End Up With You

12. Kingdom

Bonus: The Champion