Carrie Underwood Proves That "Love Wins" With New Single

Carrie Underwood has released a powerful new single today (August 31) titled "Love Wins." The country superstar's latest track will be featured on her Cry Pretty album which drops September 14.

Related: Watch Carrie Underwood's “Cry Pretty” Music Video

Underwood co-wrote "Love Wins" along with Brett James and David Garcia. The 35-year-old asks the world "how the hell'd it ever come to this" with lyrics that will make you feel just about every emotion possible.

"I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we're different, that doesn't make somebody else bad, it just makes us different," Underwood told Taste of Country.

While proving "Love Wins," the song follows the release of her lead single, "Cry Pretty." Underwood will launch her 'The Cry Pretty 360 Tour' in 2019 with special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Listen to Carrie Underwood's "Love Wins" below.