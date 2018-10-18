Carrie Underwood and 'Cry Pretty' Tourmates Honor Classic Women of Country

Carrie Underwood and her 'Cry Pretty' tourmates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June gathered together to pay tribute to the classic women of country October 17. The performance took place live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

The invite-only event celebrated the females of the genre along with their achievements and contributions to music. Underwood, Maddie & Tae, and Runaway June's mash-up included songs from Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Shania Twain, Tammy Wynette, and many more.

Underwood was among the honorees of the night to receive a CMTAOTY award along with Kelsea Ballerini, Karen Fairchild, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, and Hillary Scott. The 35-year-old's "Care Bears" can watch her acceptance speech below.

Carrie Underwood's 'The Cry Pretty Tour 360' kicks off in May of 2019.