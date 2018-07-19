Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Confirm Relationship
The country stars shared the news with an adorable photo!
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray announced that they are officially a couple on Wednesday night (July 18). The country singers shared the news on social media with an adorable photo of themselves sitting at The Nashville Palace together.
Pearce, 28, and Ray, 31, shared the same image on Instagram below with the caption, "One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything."
Pearce is currently out on the road opening up for the Rascal Flatts Back To Us Tour in support of her debut album, Every Little Thing. Ray recently dropped his sophomore album, Amos, and gave his new single, "One That Got Away," its late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Congratulations!
Since Michael Ray and Carly Pearce revealed they are indeed a couple, fans have been losing their minds on social media. Check out our favorite reactions below.
July 19, 2018
99.99999% SURE Y’ALL JUST BROKE THE INTERNET WITH THIS CUTE FEST WOW.— Liz (@LizzieElise) July 19, 2018
❤️❤️❤️ Country’s new power couple pic.twitter.com/yqTm6S2ojY— Mary-Faith (@classycurls7) July 19, 2018
Mooooove over @TheTimMcGraw and @FaithHill There’s a new power glam couple in town! ------ I still love you guys though!---- I’m getting ahead of myself, but Holy pretty babies!!!— Lori Smoot (@SmootieSmoo) July 19, 2018
Oh my god no way are Carly Pearce and Michael Ray dating I can’t cope ----------— Soph-- (@SophieJawnyj) July 19, 2018
why do carly pearce & michael ray’s couple pic got me cryin in the club rn— kelly shea (@kellysheac) July 19, 2018