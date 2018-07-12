Cam Takes the "Road To Happiness" with New Track

Cam is taking the "Road To Happiness" with her new single that was released today (July 12). The country singer's latest follows her heartbreaking track, "Diane."

"I've met unhappy successful people and happy 'unsuccessful' people. There's no one road to happiness, it doesn't exist, it's an illusion," says Cam. "Happiness is now and it's up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way."

"Road To Happiness" was co-written by Cam along with Tyler Johnson and Hillary Lindsey. The lyrics for the new ballad will most certainly make you think about your own personal illusion as well.

Cam is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Sam Smith's The Thrill of it All world tour. She also recently collaborated with Train for the band's latest single, "Call Me Sir."

Listen to Cam's "Road To Happiness" below.