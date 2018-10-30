Brett Young Books "Ticket to L.A." With New Track

Brett Young has released the title track to his upcoming sophomore album, "Ticket To L.A." The country singer's latest tune was influenced by his home state of California where he eventually moved from to pursue a career in Music City.

Related: Brett Young Takes 'Ticket to L.A.' for Sophomore Album

Whether or not you can relate, the lyrics will have you wanting to book that one-way ticket from JFK. Young's "Ticket To L.A." sheds light on two strangers who are catching a flight but also feelings.

“I knew we had to name the album after 'Ticket To L.A.’ because that title sums up such a big part of my life,” Young told Billboard.

Young penned "Ticket To L.A." along with Zach Crowell and Jon Nite. The track follows the singer-songwriter's current single, "Here Tonight," which is also included on the new 13-track collection.

Listen to Brett Young's "Ticket To L.A." below.