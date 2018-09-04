Brett Eldredge Teams up With Meghan Trainor for 'CMT Crossroads'

Brett Eeldredge teamed up with pop star Meghan Trainor for the latest episode of CMT Crossroads. The esteemed vocalists collaborated together while bringing CMT viewers several performances of their biggest hits to date.

The pair performed "Beat of the Music," "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," "No Excuses," "Drunk On Your Love," and more. Eldredge and Trainor even took on Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' "Islands in the Stream" during the special.

Eldrege opens up to Trainor on his personal connection to his track, "Wanna Be That Song," during their interview as well. It is featured on the 32-year-old's sophomore album, Illinois, which he says reflects everything he wanted to do as both a songwriter and an artist.

Click here to watch the full episode of CMT Crossroads starring Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor.