Brett Eldredge Drops New "Love Someone" Video Starring Edgar Boogie

Brett Eldredge might be the most animal friendly celebrity we know. The country superstar has released the music video for "Love Someone" starring his dog, Edgar Boogie.

Related: Brett Eldredge Continues to 'Glow' With New Christmas Album

Eldredge's "Love Someone" is featured on his 2017 self-titled fourth studio album and is his current single. The new heartwarming video will make you swoon as the singer-songwriter takes his partner-in-crime on a motorcycle ride, to the park to play fetch, and of course to dinner.

The 32-year-old adopted his furry friend in 2016 and they have been inseparable ever since. Eldredge co-wrote "Love Someone" along with Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan.

Watch Brett Eldredge's "Love Someone" music video below.