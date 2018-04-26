Brantley Gilbert and Chris Carrabba Come Together for 'I Believe in Heroism'

In honor of the recent Waffle House shooting in Nashville, Brantley Gilbert is shining light on heroism.

The country star held a news conference earlier this week to announce his new partnership with I Believe in Nashville in support of James Shaw Jr. and the victims families. Gilbert was joined by the 29-year-old man who disarmed the shooter, as well as Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba.

“When you see someone like James, who just jumped up and did what he did – and you think about the lives he saved, you realize what a special kind of guy he is,” Gilbert says.

Fans attending Gilbert's May 4th show at the Ascend Amphitheatre in Music City and Dashboard Confessional's May 11th appearance at the Ryman Auditorium will have the chance to purchase 'I Beleive in Heroism' t-shirts.

As Gilbert inspires others to see their inner hero, all proceeds will go directly towards supporting those affected in the Waffle House tragedy. For those who will not be in Music City, they can purchase the product online or donate to the GoFundMe page.