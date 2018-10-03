Brad Paisley and Wife Kimberly to Open Non-Profit Grocery Store

Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly are opening a free grocery store in Nashville. Together they will work alongside the country superstar's alma mater and partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to supply food for those in need.

The Store was inspired by Unity Shoppe and will be located next to Belmont University's Ministry's center. Paisley will serve as the board of trustees president while it operates as a year-round free way to shop for basic needs.

"Clients are given the opportunity to come to The Store for a one-year period. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them," The Store's website states.

The non-for-profit retail store will offer healthy food which will either have been purchased, donated, or discounted. To learn more about The Store and their funding needs for the establishment, click here.