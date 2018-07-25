Ashley McBryde Performs "American Scandal" on 'The Tonight Show'

Ashley McBryde took the ultimate "American Scandal" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon July 24. The country star performed her new track live for Jimmy Fallon's audience Tuesday night.

"We played The Tonight Show last night and it was a blast! Thanks for having us, @fallontonight," McBryde shared to Instagram.

"American Scandal" is featured on McBryde's debut album, Girl Going Nowhere. The 34-year-old has released two singles from the record so far including "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" and "Radioland."

"Oh love me baby, love me like Kennedy and Monroe / don't tell me the world couldn't handle / a good old-fashioned American scandal"

Watch Ashley McBryde's performance of "American Scandal" below.