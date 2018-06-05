AJ McLean Shares Debut Country Single, "Back Porch Bottle Service"

The Backstreet Boys are here to stay, but AJ McLean is taking on the country music scene with a solo project. He released his debut single, "Back Porch Bottle Service," on Tuesday (June 5).

The pop superstar's new track is the first to come from his upcoming album. McLean first made his way into the country genre when the Backstreet Boys collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on their Dig Your Roots album.

"This is such a surreal feeling. I can't believe the moment is finally here. #BackPorchBottleService is out now! Your support so far has meant the world to me and I can't wait to hear what you all think," McLean shared to Twitter.

McLean and his fellow Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson also recently released "Don't Go Breaking My Heart, which is their first single in five years.

AJ will perform at the 2018 CMT Awards tomorrow night and make several appearances during CMA Fest in Nashville this week.

Listen to AJ McLean's "Back Porch Bottle Service" below.