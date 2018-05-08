2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Announced

The nominations for the 2018 CMT Music Awards have been announced. Kelsea Ballerini revealed the nominees live from New York City on the TODAY Show May 8.

Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood lead the pack while receiving four nominations each. According to CMT, "Underwood is the record-holder for the most CMT Music Award wins with 17 trophies."

Little Big Town will host the ceremony live from Nashville on June 6. The categories honored throughout the night celebrate CMT's top music videos and television performances of the year.

Click here to VOTE and check out the full list of nominees below.

Video of the Year:

​ Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line- "Meant To Be"

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line- "Meant To Be" Blake Shelton- "I'll Name The Dogs"

Brett Young- "Mercy"

Brothers Osborne- "It Ain't My Fault"

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris- "The Champion"

Dan + Shay- "Tequila"

Jason Aldean- "You Make It Easy"

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton- "Say Something"

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina- "What Ifs"

Kelsea Ballerini- "Legends"

Luke Combs- "What It Rains It Pours"

Thomas Rhett- "Marry Me"

Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton- "I'll Name The Dogs"

Dustin Lynch- "Small Town Boy"

Jason Aldean- "You Make It Easy"

Jon Pardi- "Heartache On The Dance Floor"

Luke Bryan- "Light It Up"

Thomas Rhett- "Marry Me"

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce- "Every Little Thing"

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris- "The Champion"

Kelsea Ballerini- "Legends"

Lauren Alaina- "Doin' Fine"

Maren Morris- "I Could Use A Love Song"

Miranda Lambert- "Tin Man"

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich- "California"

Brothers Osborne- "It Ain't My Fault"

Dan + Shay- "Tequila"

Florida Georgia Line- "Smooth"

High Valley- She's With Me

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill- "Speak To A Girl"

Group Video of the Year:

Lady Antebellum- "You Look Good"

LANco- "Greatest Love Story"

Little Big Town- "When Someone Stops Loving You"

Midland- "Make A Little"

Old Dominion- "No Such Thing As A Broken Heart"

Rascal Flatts- "Yours If You Want It"

Zac Brown Band- "My Old Man"

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce- "Every Little Thing"

Danielle Bradbery- "Sway"

Devin Dawson- "All On Me"

LANco- "Greatest Love Story"

Russell Dickerson- "Yours"

Walker Hayes- "You Broke Up With Me"

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line- "Meant To Be"

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris- "The Champion"

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley- "Flatliner"

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton- "Say Something"

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina- "What Ifs"

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris- "Craving You"

CMT Performance of the Year: