The Pickle Slushie Has Arrived

Pickle Juice Slushes have officially arrived at your local Sonic Drive-In!

Earlier this year, Sonic announced plans to put the... interesting new flavor choice on its menu. And today, June 11, the fast food chain officially welcomed the slushie to the family.

Calling all pickle lovers! The Pickle Juice Slush is coming this Monday, June 11th! Get your tastebuds ready for pickle juice deliciousness ------ — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) June 8, 2018

Pickle juice actually has a lot of healthy qualities. Athletes, for example, have been known to drink pickle juice on very hot days to help stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, it isn't just slushies that customers can get the green juice on. Sonic says they'll gladly pour some pickle juice on your burgers, tots, even sundaes. So, this begs the question, will you try this new flavor?