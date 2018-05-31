Jason Aldean, Midland Pitch for Dez Bryant to Sign With the Tennessee Titans

Country music trio Midland and superstar Jason Aldean may have been ahead of the curve last month when they made a united pitch to have former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant consider the Tennessee Titans as his next team.

Last month, we had the chance to catch up with Aldean and Midland backstage at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. Because Aldean is such a big football fan and Midland appear to be Cowboys fans, of course football became the topic of conversation. Check it out:

While neither the guys from Midland nor Aldean grew up Titans fans, it's hard not to love Nashville's hometown team. So, it maybe isn't surprising that they want one of the best available players in the NFL to join their adopted hometown team.

Meanwhile, Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler who was released by the Cowboys nearly two months ago, remains without a team for the upcoming season. The 29-year-old rejected an offer from the Baltimore Ravens while also being linked to the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers (sorry Titans fans).