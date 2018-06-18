Judge Judy Has a Message for Fathers of Girls Everywhere

Judge Judy knows a thing or two about success, and given all the experience she has had dealing with people from all walks of life, she has some advice for fathers of daughters:

“Every successful woman I know had a father who adored her," the TV judge recently told PageSix.com. "My father applauded my victories and minimized my defeats. I wanted to please him and make him proud of me. I hope he’s smiling."



There's just no substitute for flat-out good parenting, right? Life for the famous judge has turned out pretty well, of course, so her dad would definitely approve.

Her TV program, Judge Judy, which is now in its 22nd season, led all syndicated programs during the month of May, according to a report from Variety. It marks the ninth consecutive year that the show has led the syndication ratings during the highly coveted May sweeps period.